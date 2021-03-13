Anything royal-related is a pretty touchy subject this week, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations about the British royal family in their interview with Oprah. Best to focus on fictional royal drama from fictional kingdoms, like how Belle and the Beast’s son (Mitchell Hope) proposed to Maleficent’s daughter (Dove Cameron) at the end of the 2019 Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3. On Friday, Disney Channel announced that it will air an animated special this summer, titled Descendants: Royal Wedding, which will pick up where the third movie in the
insane ao3 page actual televised franchise left off. Cameron, Hope, and the rest of the cast will provide the voices for their characters. “The absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, will be acknowledged in the storyline and Boyce’s memory will be honored in the telecast,” according to Disney. Boyce died at the age of 20 in 2019.
Disney Channel Picks Weird Time to Announce Royal Wedding Animated Special
Anything royal-related is a pretty touchy subject this week, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations about the British royal family in their interview with Oprah. Best to focus on fictional royal drama from fictional kingdoms, like how Belle and the Beast’s son (Mitchell Hope) proposed to Maleficent’s daughter (Dove Cameron) at the end of the 2019 Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3. On Friday, Disney Channel announced that it will air an animated special this summer, titled Descendants: Royal Wedding, which will pick up where the third movie in the