Black Widow and Cruella Head to Disney+ as Blockbusters Are Pushed to 2022

Emma Stone in Cruella. Photo: Disney

2020’s evil twin, 2021, wreaks havoc yet again. Disney has pushed back several blockbuster movies (again) on top of shifting Black Widow and Cruella to a same-day release on Disney+. Cruella will still premiere as scheduled on May 28, but Black Widow has been delayed two months to July 9 (instead of May 7). Both will be available on Premier Access at its price of $30 per rental. The new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bumps Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — expected to release in theaters as planned — from July to September 3. Some good news: Pixar’s Luca is now out June 18, exclusively on Disney+ for no extra fee. Aaaaaand lots of bad news: Free Guy (starring Ryan Reynolds) is now set for August 13, The King’s Man (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) for December 22, and Deep Water, the Ana de Armas–Ben Affleck drama whose release is taking longer than their relationship lasted, for January 14, 2022. Death on the Nile, the murder mystery whose biggest question mark is its star, Armie Hammer, has been postponed until February 11, 2022.

“By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a release. Translation: Hold onto your Disney+ subscriptions.