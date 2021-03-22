In 2019, we reported that Comedy Central had ordered a series from comedian Phoebe Robinson. The premise was that “Robinson is ‘a workaholic who has the luxury of working from home most days at the expense of experiencing the world,’ so the series will follow her ‘getting out of the house and meeting the people she’s admired from afar.’” This, in retrospect, is hilarious. “Working from home most days at the expense of experiencing the world” could be in all of our bios, this past year. But we’re not comedians, and we’re not friends with eccentric famous people, and that’s where the charm of Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson comes in, because Robinson is both. In the ten-episode series’ first teaser, Robinson does a high ropes course with Kevin Bacon, tumbles with Amber Ruffin, bakes with Tan France, and learns magic with the Property Brothers. Gabrielle Union, Hasan Minhaj, and Ashley Graham will also make appearances in future episodes. Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson premieres Friday, April 9 at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. No Kevin Bacons were harmed in the making of this series.

