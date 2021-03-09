Doja Cat Weaves a Tangled Web in Her New ‘Streets’ Music Video

On Monday night, Doja Cat dropped the highly-anticipated music video for her TikTok monster hit “Streets,” and if you thought she faced a challenge making something sexier than thousands of #SilhouetteChallenge videos, well, the “Say So” singer sees your doorway poses and raises you a tour of her dark, twisted fantasies. Through the eyes of a cab driver with an active imagination and a Dojo-track mind, we see the singer raise an army of undead lovers, catch her beloved in a gigantic spiderweb and, finally, settle down with the object of her affection at a nuclear testing site.

Yesterday, the Recording Academy announced Doja Cat as one of this year’s Grammy Awards acts alongside Bad Bunny, Cardi B, BTS, Taylor Swift, and a host of other performers during Sunday’s show, which will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Between her Grammys appearance, her “34+5” remix with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, and her “Best Friend” video with Saweetie, Doja is committed to everyone remembering her name in 2021. Plus, you know, she created that army of horny zombies currently roaming the streets of New York City, which really left an impression on everybody.