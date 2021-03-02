Drop Everything, Dolly Parton Got the Vaccine

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At 3:24 p.m. CST at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., the world realigned on its axis. Crowds wept, rain fell, and the sun shone, all because today, the one and only Dolly Rebecca Parton got her COVID-19 vaccine. On Twitter, Parton’s official account shared that, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” confirming her preference for the Moderna vaccine that she helped to fund. But let’s pay attention to something perhaps even more important: the outfit. Dolly wore seemingly the perfect outfit to get the vaccine — a navy, glittery cold-shoulder top, matching mask, necklace and a smokey eye to boot. How did we not think of these genius cut-outs before? They provide the perfect area for vaccine distribution, yet don’t show those pesky triceps. Hoping this will be the newest 2021 trend, after wide-leg pants and pushing back awards-show ceremonies.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

It’s been a huge year for Dolly, what with reading goodnight stories to children during the pandemic and saving the life of her child co-star on the set of her Netflix movie Christmas on the Square. And don’t forget her decades-long career of good works: She started the Imagination Library (a children’s literacy program), opened an eagle reserve at Dollywood, and shows her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ individuals, all proving her goodwill simply has bounds no mere mortal could understand. Let’s hope this shot gives Dolly the power to grace us with another ten albums and two spin-off feature films (though she probably could do all that without the shot).