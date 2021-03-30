Powerpuff Girls Live Action CW Remake Gets a Dose of Donald Faison

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Sugar, spice, and Donald Faison: these are the elements of a perfect television show, as first evidenced by Scrubs and now, by the upcoming Powerpuff Girls live action remake. The CW series, which is rather moodily titled just Powerpuff, has found its lovable father figure in the form of Faison. He’ll play Professor Drake Utonium, the creator of the three Powerpuff girls who is, according to Deadline, facing a midlife crisis when the show begins. Written by Diablo Cody, Powerpuff will follow Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault) as they navigate life as twenty-somethings and former child superheroes. Faison took to social media after the casting news dropped on Tuesday, writing, “I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can’t help it. I’m so excited!” There’s still no word on who will play Mojo Jojo, but here’s hoping Zach Braff is in the running.