Drake Gets Personal, Drops New Three Song EP Scary Hours 2

Drake’s hotly anticipated album Certified Loverboy may still be indefinitely delayed, but the Canadian rapper has given us some new music to tide us over. At midnight on Friday, March 5, Drake released an EP “Scary Hours 2,” featuring three new songs, guest verses from Lil Baby and Rick Ross, and an accompanying video for the first track off of the EP “What’s Next.” In “What’s Next,” Drake makes it very clear how he’s spent his quarantine: stretching and you-know-what-ing. “Well, summer, all I did was rest, OK? / And New Year’s, all I did was stretch, OK? /And Valentine’s Day, I had sex, okay? / We’ll see what’s ‘bout to happen next,” Drake raps in the chorus, giving us the juicy deets about what he’s been up to for the past year. Given the fact that he underwent knee surgery in 2020, it’s no surprise that he’s been stretching a lot these days, but it’s still nice to know Drake is making time for calisthenics (and other carnal pleasures) during the global pandemic.