Drake Goes Back-to-Back (to-Back) on the Billboard Hot 100

What does he know? Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

He started from the bottom, now he’s never gonna stop the ascent. Today, Drake made history, becoming the first artist to simultaneously debut three songs in the top three slots of the Billboard Hot 100, with “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby),” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)” in spots one, two, and three, respectively. This is something Drake called in “What’s Next,” rapping, “I’m on the hot one hundo, numero uno.” We’re all just playing into his little game!

All three songs were released just last week on March 5, on an EP under the title Scary Hours 2. Seems like he’s holding off on dropping Certified Lover Boy until we can get back in the clubs, which is probably best for the chart hopes of literally any other artist. Guess it’s all just God’s plan.