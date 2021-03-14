Dua Lipa Debuts New Choreo at Grammys

Dua Lipa really tried with this one. Performing at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards tonight, the singer performed “Levitating” featuring DaBaby and “Don’t Start Now,” both featuring some, uh, interesting dance moves. She bent and snapped and gave us some counts in between multiple costume changes. At one point, she even whipped her hair! Over here at Vulture, we’re proud of her. Tonight, Dua Lipa’s nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year (which she’ll probably win). Watch all the choreography above.

