Hugh Grant Will Be Your Dungeons & Dragons Baddie

Just when we thought Paramount and Hasbro were done delighting us with Dungeons & Dragons casting choices, they go ahead and tap ’90s rom-com heartthrob and Paddington 2 villain Hugh Grant as the film’s main antagonist, along with It’s Sophia Lillis in an as-yet-unspecified role. Plot details on the upcoming film based on the popular roleplaying game have remained frustratingly elusive, but this is the first cast announcement to include names for the characters: Grant’s villain has the incredible name of Forge Fletcher, and Lillis is playing someone named Doric. (While those names sound very fantasy-y, neither of them are pulled from D&D lore.)

Grant and Lillis join an already stacked cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Rege-Jean Page. Game Night’s Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing this killer ensemble, which is set to start filming this year. We’re not sure what, exactly, Forge Fletcher will be getting up to, but we predict a hammer may be involved.