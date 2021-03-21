Get Your Groove On With Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz

Photo: Redferns

Nothing says spring like newly announced Verzuz battles. Verzuz, which was recently sold to Triller for an undisclosed sum, has revealed the lineup for their next two battles, as well as hinted at the upcoming slate of performers for some of the following six battles. First up is a match both you and your parents won’t want to miss: The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on April 4, Easter Sunday. Then, it’s a 4/20 special event with Redman vs Method Man. Verzuz hasn’t yet divulged the performers for the next six battles, though we did get a few hints. The May 9 battle will be a Mother’s Day special, and one of the following battles will be a “Ladies Night.” Perhaps most intriguingly, the Memorial Day weekend special will be a rematch — place your bets now, and pray it isn’t Babyface and Teddy Riley.