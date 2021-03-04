It’s been a big week for Carmela Soprano fans. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Edie Falco will play another Hillary Clinton in the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology crime series, Impeachment: American Crime Story. Yes the Emmy-winning actress will be portraying another long-suffering, blonde wife as 90s era First Lady Hilary Clinton in the midst of husband Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. Falco joins a stack cast that includes Clive Owen as President Clinton, Tony-winner Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. The series is based on former New Yorker writer Jeffery Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which, given the way Toobin zoomed out of The New Yorker, is more than a little ironic. No word on the real Hillary Clinton’s thoughts on Falco’s casting, as she was too busy owning conservatives on Twitter to comment.
