Emerald Fennell to Become Promising Young Superhero Screenwriter

Zetus lapetus, Emerald Fennell is making a movie about Zatanna Zatara. Zowie! Variety reports that the Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman director has been snatched up into the gnashing content gullet of Warner Bros.’ DC Films to write a film adaptation of the DC Comics character Zatanna Zatara for a movie called Zatanna. Zatanna will mark the first appearance of the character in the DC Extended Universe films; Zatanna had previously appeared in Smallville as well as various DC cartoons. Zatanna’s powers are literally just straight-up magic — when she’s not being a superhero, she’s a stage magician — so this announcement is hitting at exactly the right time to capitalize on a certain magical female superhero’s popularity.