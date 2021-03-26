Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

2021’s most anticipated release that isn’t Cruella is finally here: Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary, the nice comedy boy she met while hosting SNL a few years ago. TMZ reports that Stone gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles, with the news only becoming public now. No further details were given, such as the child’s gender or name. The couple got together after Stone’s SNL hosting stint in 2016, when McCary directed her in the instant-classic “Wells for Boys” sketch and got chummy with her in Studio 8H. Although never directly confirmed by Stone or McCary, it’s believed that the couple were married in 2020; they also never confirmed her pregnancy, with the only visual source being paparazzi photos of Stone with a noticeable baby bump over the past few months. Still, big congrats to the couple, who we hope will channel the parental powers of the Penderghasts in Easy A.