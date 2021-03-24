Evan Peters Will Prowl Around As Jeffrey Dahmer

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ryan Murphy has opened up his actor guidebook and chosen Evan Peters to lead his new limited series Monster, which is not a celebration of the 1994 R.E.M. album but rather an examination of prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Deadline reports that Niecy Nash and Penelope Ann Miller will also star alongside Peters in the previously announced Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which will be “largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.” The ten-episode series will dramatize at least ten instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended by the police but ultimately not prosecuted, which was due to a mix of “white privilege, racism, and homophobia.” Deadline also stressed that Monster’s approach will be more psychological than previous works about Dahmer’s life and upbringing, such as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer. Let’s regroup in a few months to see how this Murphy project will also suffer.