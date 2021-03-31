FKA Twigs Thanks Lil Nas X For Addressing Music Video Similarities

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

FKA Twigs has thanked Lil Nas X for acknowledging the influence that her 2019 music video for “Cellophane” had on his recent music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. After fans and “Cellophane” director Andrew Thomas Huang pointed out the similarities between the two videos, Lil Nas X posted a thank you to FKA Twigs and Huang on Instagram. Alongside a clip from the “Cellophane” video, Lil Nas X wrote, “The ‘cellophane’ visual is a masterpiece. I was not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video. I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close.”

Almost immediately after Lil Nas X’s post on Tuesday evening, FKA Twigs thanked him with her own Instagram post. “Thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video,” she wrote. “I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. Legend status.” She goes on to thank “sex workers and strippers for providing the physical language to make both videos possible,” and concludes by encouraging her followers to donate to the SWARM (Sex Worker Advocacy and Resistance Movement) hardship fund. Read her full post below.