Host and chef extraordinaire, Florence Pugh. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Feast your eyes: Florence Pugh’s Instagram Story cooking show, “Cooking With Flo” is back. Throwing together leftovers from her fridge, the Black Widow star uses her “instincts” to create a “bean-y, crunchy, salad-y kind of thing” with chickpeas and her iconic tzatziki. As always, the secret ingredient is her delightful personality. “If you have any other beans in your pantry, like for example, I have butter beans, I have navy beans, pop them in and make a bean salad,” she advises. “That’s what I’m going to do. So, it’s just gonna be a bean-y fart — Bean-y fart? You will be farting by the end of this salad.” See? Most recipes don’t come with such a vital warning. Wearing a ruffly yellow apron embroidered with her name, Pugh puts a glam spin on homemaker chic. After dousing the salad in hot sauce, she dances with her bowl, as is tradition. We will be channeling the absolute joy Florence Pugh feels while eating leftovers for every meal going forward. Gobble up, swallow up “Cooking With Flo” on Instagram Stories now.

'Cooking with Flo' is BACK pic.twitter.com/y8DsVDwvxi — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021