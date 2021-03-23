Franchise Queen Helen Mirren Joins Shazam Sequel

Photo: Getty Images for La Fondation Pr

Dame Helen Mirren, who is quickly becoming a film franchise mainstay, is set to star in the upcoming Shazam sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, as the villain Hespera. West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler is also aboard the film in an unknown role, with Zachary Levi reprising his role as the titular superhero. Not much is currently known about the plot of the upcoming sequel, but we do know that Mirren will play Hespera, daughter of the Greek God Atlas, whose powers were bestowed onto Levi’s Shazam (along with the strength of Hercules, the power of Zeus, the wisdom of Solomon, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury) in the first film, so there’s likely some tension there. And if Mirren can successfully play a famously boring queen, a Greek God will be no problem.