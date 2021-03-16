Gayle King Has an Update on Meghan and Harry and the Royals, and It’s Not Great

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Talking to your possibly racist royal family after they’ve mistreated your wife is a lot like popping to the loo when you’re feeling blocked up: You can make a valiant effort, but it’s not always productive. That’s the takeaway from Tuesday’s episode of CBS This Morning, in which Gayle King gave an update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with his family, after their interview with Oprah. King said she called the couple to “see how they were feeling,” and “it’s true; Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

King also revealed that “no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time,” and that both Harry and Meghan “want to move forward” with Harry’s family, despite their frustration over the royals failing to quell racist stories in the tabloids about Markle. “The family has to acknowledge that there are issues, and right now, no one is acknowledging, Houston, we have a problem! That’s all they really want. They want a conversation.”

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.” pic.twitter.com/Sv0rgiD6YL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021