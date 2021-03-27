Get ‘Obsessed’ With Addison Rae’s Late-Night Debut

Amid plenty of conveniently timed relationship drama, Addison Rae made her late-night debut on The Tonight Show on Friday with her latest single, “Obsessed.” Rae’s performance, helped along by a team of dancers, evoked early Britney Spears, what with the intense (and now infamous) choreography and obvious lip-syncing. Well on her way to becoming a teen idol in her own right, Rae, who is starring in a remake of She’s All That for Netflix, is planning to drop two more singles produced by hitmakers Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin. Rae’s debut on late night comes after ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall diplomatically addressed the cheating rumors surrounding his break-up with Rae in a YouTube video, saying, “We’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.” For her part, Rae has neither confirmed nor denied the cheating allegations, but we can probably take her at her word when she sings, “And if I lost you / I’d still have me / I can’t lose.”

