Burna Boy Levels Up the Grammys Pre-Show, Celebrates His First Win

Burna Boy’s performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards pre-show celebrated all that makes the Nigerian singer-songwriter who he is: His heritage and his undeniable swag. Sauntering amongst powerful choir singers, dancers, and instrumentalists, wearing a white, feathered suit and layers of jewelry, Burna Boy performed a medley of his newer tracks “Level Up” and “Onyeka,” along with “Ye,” from his 2018 album Outside. The performance ended in a a room filled with fog and mirrored screens, as the musicians lose themselves to “Ye.” Chills! He won his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album just before the performance. His 2020 album, Twice As Tall was up against records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar). Burna Boy, who was also up for a Grammy last year, is the first recipient of the newly re-named Best Global Music Album category, which was formerly Best World Music Album, a choice meant to reflect a more inclusive music industry. Burna Boy’s pre-show win puts him among an elite group of artists, including Best Music Video recipient Blue Ivy Carter. Legends have already been made and the show hasn’t even started.

Related