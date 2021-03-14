grammys 2021

Will Kanye Pee on His Best Contemporary Christian Album Grammy Too?

By
Kanye West, winner of Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Photo: Getty Images

Well, Kanye West has won his first Grammy award in eight years, in a category where he’s never been nominated: Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, for his 2019 pivot to gospel Jesus Is King. The win comes months after West shared a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 prior Grammys, so we have to ask: Is he going to piss on this one too? For Christian music? (“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” he captioned the video in September, but we can’t always take the man at his word.) Alas, West was not present to accept his Grammy — which he won over Christian music giants like Hillsong Young & Free — so we won’t get our answer tonight. Maybe it’s for the best, as he balances lawsuits over his opera Nebuchadnezzar and his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Pray for this man.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Will Kanye Pee on His Christian Grammy Too?