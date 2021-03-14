Well, Kanye West has won his first Grammy award in eight years, in a category where he’s never been nominated: Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, for his 2019 pivot to gospel Jesus Is King. The win comes months after West shared a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 prior Grammys, so we have to ask: Is he going to piss on this one too? For Christian music? (“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” he captioned the video in September, but we can’t always take the man at his word.) Alas, West was not present to accept his Grammy — which he won over Christian music giants like Hillsong Young & Free — so we won’t get our answer tonight. Maybe it’s for the best, as he balances lawsuits over his opera Nebuchadnezzar and his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Pray for this man.
Will Kanye Pee on His Best Contemporary Christian Album Grammy Too?
Kanye West, winner of Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Photo: Getty Images