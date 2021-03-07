BTS performed with Lil Nas X at the 2020 ceremony. Photo: FilmMagic

Yesterday, the Grammy Awards teased this year’s broadcast performance lineup with a massive troll. Today, the Recording Academy released a statement revealing who will be performing at this year’s COVID-postponed 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, and almost as importantly, how they’ll be performing. “Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all,” whatever that means. It’s enigmatic, but at least the lineup of performers is strong: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift will all perform on the CBS telecast. The ceremony will “pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.” Front of house and backstage concert venue workers from three independent theaters including New York City’s Apollo Theater will present various categories throughout the night.

A feature in Rolling Stone gave a further glimpse into what these pandemic-era Grammys will look like. The show will be audience-free and filmed in a “massive,” “magical” undisclosed building in Los Angeles, with five stages facing each other in a circle. The ceremony will highlight “the year’s creative triumphs, social justice movements, as well as COVID-19’s impact on the arts.” Show runner Ben Winston calls his vision for the show “part-Grammys, part-Abbey Road studio session.” The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET.