Taika Waititi Wins Grammy for Jojo Rabbit, a Film He ‘Can Barely Remember’

Taika Waititi is one step closer to an EGOT — just don’t ask him how. The writer-director accepted the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, for Jojo Rabbit, over a year after the movie hit theaters in November 2019. “I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now! I’ll take it, thank you,” joked Waititi, producer on the soundtrack. He already won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the 2020 Oscars, and received his first Emmy nominations in 2020 for his work on What We Do in the Shadows and The Mandalorian. “What can I say?” Waititi continued. “It was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie — but it seems like it’s never going to go away, and I’m happy about that.” If you, too, don’t remember the Jojo Rabbit soundtrack, it included rare German recordings of Beatles and David Bowie. Accepting the award from a film-set trailer (for that Star Wars movie, we wonder?), Waititi concluded, “That’s all I’ve got to say. I’m going to work now.”

