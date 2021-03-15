How I found out I won a Grammy while working on @KidsSayDarndest I am so Honored to share with the kids. Full situation is on my YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/pYzmt4nIgo — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 15, 2021

In the aftermath of a record-breaking night for Black women, Tiffany Haddish is celebrating her own big win. The comedian and host of the ABC show Kids Say the Darnedest Things scored her first Grammy last night for her special Black Mitzvah, which won Best Comedy Album. Unlike fellow divas Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, Haddish was at work taping Kids Say instead of at the ceremony, so in a video she shared online, the crew surprised her with the news. “I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?” she said before stopping to explain to the kids what’s going on. “Y’all serious? I really won?” The high-energy comedian broke down in tears as the news sank in, noting that a Black woman hasn’t won in this category since 1986, when Whoopi “EGOT” Goldberg won.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” Haddish told the kids, wiping away her tears. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross. It’s a lot of times you feel like Well, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job? And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds you say, ‘You know what, I’ma just put my best foot forward and I’m gonna give the world the best that I got.’ Anything is possible.” Now we’re crying. Send to this someone who needs it today, even if the only person you can think of is yourself.