Grey’s Anatomy to Resurrect Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey

Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey. Photo: abc

Tourism is high at Meredith Grey’s Purgatory Beach. Grey’s Anatomy fan favorite Chyler Leigh, who played Mer’s long-lost half-sister from seasons three to eight, will appear in the April 1 episode next week. In a brand new promo, the sisters reunite for the saddest girls trip ever (weep warning: the teaser is set to Anna Nalick’s “Breath (2 AM)”). Lexie asks Meredith the question we’ve been wondering all season, “Are you gonna stay?” Grey’s little sister Lexie was the first victim from the deadly plane crash in season eight that also claimed the life of Lexie’s “person,” Mark “McSteamy” Sloan. Together, they put the Grey-Sloan in Grey-Sloan Memorial. A memory no longer, Leigh — now starring on the CW’s Supergirl — joins T.R. Knight and Patrick Dempsey as one of the show’s many victims to reappear on the beach alongside Meredith as she battles the COVID-19 virus.

After 16 years of defying death, season 17 could be the end for the Shonda Rhimes medical drama. As the show is still in renewal talks with star Ellen Pompeo, showrunner Krista Vernoff is pulling out all the stops for a story that could also work as a series finale. Even Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner, one of the few doctors to escape with their life, returns in an upcoming episode. Per Deadline, Vernoff herself secured a new overall deal with ABC Signature, where she also produces Station 19 and Rebel. The Grey’s Anatomy x Supergirl crossover we didn’t think possible airs Thursday, April 1, and no, it’s not a prank.