Harry Styles Shook His Butt in a Feather Boa During His Grammys Performance

Thank you, king. Photo: CBS

Clad in a black leather suit and green feather boa, Harry Styles set the world aflame tonight. Performing “Watermelon Sugar” to open up the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Styles snapped his fingers and shook his behind for his fellow nominees, a.k.a. Billie Eilish, Haim and Black Pumas. Blood Orange, playing bass, was also witness to this all. To start off the first-ever socially distant Grammys, Harry decided to do this? After a year of the pandemic? He chose violence. Now for three more hours of the Grammys! Watch the full clip below: