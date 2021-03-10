The Grammys are giving us a taste of “Watermelon Sugar” to open up the ceremony. Variety reports that music’s biggest night is beginning with a performance from
Olivia Wilde’s boy-toy Grammy nominee and budding movie star Harry Styles. “You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive VP of specials, music, and live events, in a statement to Variety. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.” Producer Ben Winston revealed to Variety that the ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, will feature acts “from live performances spaces created inside the Los Angeles Convention Center” as well as “an outdoor open-air tent in the plaza of L.A. Live.” Certain performances will be pretaped as well. Winston will take over the Grammy ceremony from longtime Grammy executive producer and foe of Ariana Grande, Ken Erhlich. While taking the reins of a major award ceremony amid a pandemic has its obvious downsides, this might be the perfect time for Winston, who “is coming in with a new way of looking at everything,” Sussman says. “He doesn’t have experiential blinders on because ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it.’” Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys will feature performances from Styles as well as Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlisle, and BTS. Fingers crossed it goes better for Winston than this year’s Golden Globes did for the HFPA.
Film Actor Harry Styles Will Open the 2021 Grammy Awards
