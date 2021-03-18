Want More Game of Thrones Prequels? Great, HBO Is Working on Three

Photo: HBO

Some people might be content with HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequels House of the Dragon and Tales of Dunk and Eggs, what with their packed cast and fantasy adventuring respectively, but not you. You need more, which is ostensibly why the network is reportedly developing the concepts for three more Game of Thrones prequels, according to the Hollywood Reporter. One series, from Rome creator Bruno Heller, has the working title of 9 Voyages and would follow the story of Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake, Lord of the Tides, and an extremely busy guy, seeing as how he’s already appearing in House of the Dragon, played by Small Axe and In the Long Run actor Steve Toussaint.

The other projects reportedly in development include 10,000 Ships, about the adventures of warrior queen Princess Nymeria, “a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne,” and a show which takes place in the mean streets of King’s Landing’s Flea Bottom, “the maze of tight streets in the capitol city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.” There, now you never have to watch a TV show that isn’t in some way connected to Game of Thrones. You couldn’t if you tried! This is like five hours of television a week, and these are just the prequels we know about…so far.