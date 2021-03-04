Here Are All the Movies Delayed Because of the Coronavirus

Come come, Mr. Bond, to your new 2021 release date. Photo: Nicole Dove/United Artists Releasing

Welcome to the new normal: Movie studios are still scrambling to shift large chunks of their film releases in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and cinema closures. (Or, now in some states and other parts of the world, gradual cinema reopenings. Thanks, Tenet!) China made the decision to shut down movie theaters as far back as January 2020 in an effort to contain the virus, and prominent production companies have also closed down indefinitely. While many smaller films that had day-and-date theatrical and on-demand debuts have proceeded with the digital parts of those releases, tentpole movies out of Marvel and The Fast saga, to name just a few, have been reshuffled and moved countless times to 2021, 2022, or are being delayed indefinitely. No Time to Die, Avatar 2, and West Side Story are also dancing to new dates, and Disney has relegated three of its films to streaming debuts. With all that in mind, here’s a guide to the movies that have been delayed so far because of COVID-19, with new release dates listed where available.

Antebellum

Moved from April 24, 2020, to August 20, 2020, to September 18, 2020, on demand.

Antlers

Out October 29, 2021, after moving from April 17, 2020, to February 19, 2021.

Artemis Fowl

Moved from May 29, 2020, to June 12, 2020, and it will premiere on Disney+ instead of in theaters.

The Artist’s Wife

Moved from April 3, 2020, to a TBD date.

Avatar

The next four Avatar movies will debut every other December beginning December 16, 2022, with Avatar 2, delayed one year from December 17, 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II

Moved from March 8, 2020, to September 6, 2020, to April 23, 2021, then to September 17, 2021.

The Batman

Moved from June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021, then to March 4, 2022.

The Beatles: Get Back

Moved from September 4, 2020, to August 27, 2021.

Bios

Moved from October 2, 2020, to April 16, 2021, then to August 13, 2021.

Black Adam

Moved off of the schedule from December 22, 2021.

Black Widow

Moved from May 11, 2020, to November 6, 2020, to May 7, 2021.

Blue Story

Moved from March 20, 2020, to a May 5, 2020 video on-demand release.

Bob’s Burgers

Moved from July 17, 2020, to April 9, 2021, but now date is unset.

Bull

Moved from March 20, 2020, to a VOD release date of May 1, 2020.

Candyman

Initially pushed from June 12, 2020, to September 25, 2020, to October 16, 2020, but is now set for August 27, 2021.

Cinderella

Moved from February 5, 2021 to July 16, 2021.

Charm City Kings

The opening was shifted from April 10, 2020, to August 14, 2020, and then to August 21, 2020.

The Climb

Moved from March 20, 2020, to November 13, 2020.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Moved from September 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021.

Cruella

Moved from December 23, 2020, to May 28, 2021.

Death on the Nile

Moved from October 9, 2020, to October 23, 2020, to December 18, 2020, was then removed from the 2020 calendar completely, but is now set for September 17, 2021.

Deep Water

Moved from November 13, 2020, to August 13, 2021

Deerskin

Moved from March 20, 2020, to VOD.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Moved from May 7, 2021, to March 25, 2022.

Dungeons & Dragons

Moved from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

Dune

Moved from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021.

The Empty Man

Moved from August 7, 2020, to December 4, 2020, to October 23, 2020.

Escape Room 2

Out January 7, 2022 after moving from August 14, 2020, to January 1, 2021, then TBD.

Eternals

Moved from November 6, 2020, to February 12, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Moved from fall 2020 to January 22, 2021, then February 26, 2021 and is now TBD.

F9

Out June 25, 2021 after moving from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021, then May 28, 2021.

Fatherhood

This Kevin Hart movie was initially moved up from January 15, 2021, to October 23, 2020, but is now slated for April 16, 2021.

First Cow

Although the new Kelly Reichardt film did start its limited release on March 6, 2020, A24 announced that it will rerelease the film theatrically later on in 2020.

The Flash

Moved from July 1, 2022, to June 3, 2022, then to November 4, 2022.

Free Guy

Moved from July 3, 2020, to December 11, 2020, to May 21, 2021.

The French Dispatch

Delayed indefinitely after moving from July 24, 2020, to October 16, 2020.

The Forever Purge

Moved from July 10, 2020, to July 9, 2021.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Out November 11, 2021 after moving from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021, then to June 11, 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Out March 31, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max after moving from November 20, 2020, to May 21, 2021, then to March 26, 2021.

Greenland

Moved from July 31, 2020 to August 14, 2020, then to December 18, 2020 through PVOD.

Greyhound

Moved from June 12, 2020, to July 10, 2020, for a release on Apple TV+.

Halloween Kills

Moved from October 16, 2020, to Friday, October 15, 2021.

Halloween Ends

Moved from October 15, 2021, to Friday, October 14, 2022.

In the Heights

Moved from June 26, 2020, to June 18, 2021.

Irresistible

Moved from May 29, 2020, to a June 26, 2020, VOD release.

Jungle Cruise

Moved from July 24, 2020, to July 30, 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Moved from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022.

King Richard

Moved from November 21, 2020, to November 19, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max.

The King’s Man

Moved from September 18, 2020 to February 26, 2021, to March 12, 2021, then August 20, 2021.

The Last Duel

Moved from January 8, 2021, to October 15, 2021.

Last Night in Soho

Moved from its September 25, 2020 release, to April 23, 2021, but is now slated for October 22, 2021.

The Lovebirds

Moved from April 3, 2020, to a May 22, 2020 debut on Netflix.

Malignant

Moved from August 14, 2020, to a date TBD, then to September 10, 2021.

The Many Saints of Newark

Moved from September﻿r 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021 to September 24, 2021.

The Matrix 4

Moved from May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022, then up to December 22, 2021.

Minecraft

Moved off of the schedule from March 4, 2022.

Minions: Rise of Gru

Moved from July 3, 2020, to July 2, 2021, but is now slated to debut on July 1, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7

Moved from July 23, 2021, to November 19, 2021

Mission: Impossible 8

Moved from August 5, 2022, to November 4, 2022.

Morbius

Out January 21, 2022, after moving from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021, to October 9, 2021.

Mulan

Set for September 4, 2020, on Disney+, after going from March 27, 2020, to July 24, 2020, to August 21, 2020.

My Spy

Moved from April 17, 2020, to June 26, when it will premiere digitally on Amazon.

The New Mutants

Moved from April 3, 2020, to August 28, 2020.

The Nightingale

Moved from December 25, 2020, to December 22, 2021.

No Time to Die

Out October 8, 2021, after shifting from April 10, 2020, to November 25, back up to November 20, and then pushed to April 2, 2021.

Nobody

Moved from August 14, 2020, to February 26, 2021, then April 2, 2021, before being moved up to a March 26, 2021 release.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Moved from May 8, 2020, to August 14, 2020.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Out on June 11, 2021, after moving from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021, then to April 2, 2021.

Praise This

Moved from September 25, 2020, to date TBD.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Moved from November 25, 2020, to March 12, 2021, to March 5, 2021 in theaters and to purchase on Disney+.

Respect

Moved from January 15, 2021, to August 13, 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Moved from November 6, 2020, to February 26, 2021, to April 23, 2021, then to October 22, 2021.

Run

Moved from May 8, 2020, to November 20, 2020 for a Hulu release.

Scoob!

Moved from a theatrical release on May 15, 2020, to digital release on that day.

The Secret Garden

Moved from April 17, 2020, to August 14, 2020.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Moved from February 21, 2021, to May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021.

Shazam! 2

Moved from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022, then to June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Moved from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021, then to December 17, 2021, domestically.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Moved from May 15, 2020, to May 21, 2021.

Soul

Moved from June 19, 2020, to November 20, 2020, to premiere December 25, 2020 on Disney+.

Star Wars

The next trio of Star Wars movies will premiere around Christmas every other year beginning on December 22, 2023.

Tenet

Moved from July 17, 2020, to July 31, 2020, to August 12, 2020, to September 3, 2020.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Moved from November 5, 2021, to February 11, 2022.

Tom & Jerry

Moved from December 23, 2020, to March 5, 2021, and moved up a week to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on February 26, 2021.

Tomb Raider 2

Moved from March 19, 2021 to a release date TBD.

The Tomorrow War

Moved from December 25, 2020, to July 23, 2021.

Top Gun: Maverick

Moved from June 24, 2020, to December 23, 2020, then July 2, 2021.

The Truth

Moved from March 20, 2020, to select theaters and VOD July 3, 2020.

Uncharted

Out February 11, 2022, after moving from March 5, 2021, to August 8, 2021, then to July 16, 2021.

Unhinged

Moved from July 1, 2020, to July 10, 2020.

Untitled Elvis Movie

Moved from October 1, 2021, to November 5, 2021, then to June 3, 2022.

Untitled Indiana Jones Movie

Moved from July 9, 2021, to July 29, 2022.

Untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Moved from October 2, 2020, to June 25, 2021.

West Side Story

Moved from December 18, 2020, to December 10, 2021.

Wicked

Moved from December 22, 2021 to a date TBD in 2021.

The Witches

Moved from October 9, 2020 to October 16, 2020, to premiere October 22, 2020 on HBO Max.

Without Remorse

Moved from September 18, 2020, to October 2, 2020.

The Woman in the Window

Moved from May 15, 2020, to a “first half of 2021” release on Netflix, now dated for May 14, 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984

Moved from June 5, 2020, to August 14, 2020, to October 2, 2020, then to December 25, 2020.

Working Man

Moved from a theatrical release on March 27, 2020, to a VOD release on May 5, 2020.