Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Today, 62-year-old American actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, human embodiment of an Old El Paso taco kit Hilaria Baldwin, publicly welcomed their sixth child together via an Instagram post. The co-host of the Mom Brain podcast posted a photo taken by Alec of her and her six children, ranging in age from newborn to 7. She captioned the post “7,” presumably referring to her six children as well as Alec’s daughter from a previous marriage, 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin. Their second-youngest child, Eduardo, was born in September 2020. Since then, Hilaria came under media scrutiny for adopting a Spanish-native persona, complete with a fake accent, for years. Hilaria did not share their newborn baby’s name. She has also yet to update her Instagram bio, which still says she is “Mama to five Baldwinitos.”