Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Welcome Second Child

Photo: Getty Images for InStyle

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, have welcomed their second child together (and first quarantine baby), Mae James Bair. “We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” Duff captioned the photo which included herself, Koma, their daughter Banks Violet, and Luca Cruz, Duff’s son from her first marriage to Mike Comrie. Duff first sneakily confirmed Mae’s birth in an Instagram post on Friday of Banks Violet, captioned “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that.” The picture apparently sent shockwaves through the cast of Duff’s show, Younger, with Debi Mazar commenting, “Wait!!!!Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order!” and Molly Bernard adding, “THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN.”