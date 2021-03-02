Jahmil French, Degrassi: The Next Gen Star, Has Died at 29

Photo: Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Canadian actor Jahmil French, known to aughts teens as Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died at the age of 29, according to a rep. Earlier on Tuesday, Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl) shared the news on Twitter. “I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.” A representative for French confirmed the news in a statement to Vulture. “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality,” the statement reads. “I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time” French starred in the 2019 Netflix musical drama Soundtrack, which Safran executive-produced. The internet is feeling the loss. Degrassi co-stars Annie Clark and Cristine Prosperi both remembered French on social media. “Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French,” Clark wrote. “So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil.”

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

My heart is so heavy.. Truly one of a kind. Rest In Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/vW31v2U5BL — Cristine Prosperi (@CrisProsperi) March 2, 2021