Jake Johnson to Star in Netflix Series As a Literal Daddy

Oh, hey. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Incredible news for New Girl stans everywhere: Jake Johnson (in live-action form) will be returning to the small screen, this time as (surprise) a stressed-out, grouchy old man. Starring alongside Gina Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, and Tim Blake Nelson, the four-episode series Lost Ollie will be both live action and animated and will focus on a lost toy on an adventure and the little boy, Billy, who searches for him. Johnson is set to play Billy’s “overworked” father, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be based on William Joyce’s book Ollie’s Odyssey, which Simon & Schuster says is a “grand adventure of valor, friendship, and a look into the mysterious world of favorite toys.” Summoning circle that Lost Ollie provides more Jake Johnson in a flannel.