James Charles Replaced As Host of YouTube Series Instant Influencer

Bye, sisters. Beauty YouTuber James Charles will not be returning to host the second season of YouTube’s reality competition series, Instant Influencer. A YouTube representative confirmed that Charles is no longer hosting but declined to share why to Variety. A second season had already been announced with Charles as the host. “We can confirm Season 2 of the YouTube originals series ‘Instant Influencer’ will take a new creative direction, including a new host,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We thank James for a great first season, and look forward to building on the show’s success by expanding the opportunity to showcase a diversity of creators across the YouTube platform in our upcoming season.” The second season of Instant Influencer will not only feature a new host, but new creators from a YouTube genre other than beauty or makeup. New details are to be announced.

The decision comes just under a month after Charles was accused of “grooming” a 16-year-old fan. The alleged victim released a video saying that Charles had added him on Snapchat, sent him unsolicited nudes, and pressured him into send some back. In a Notes App statement, Charles admitted to sending the photos, saying the individual initially claimed he was 18. “After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with someone underage and put my life on the line for a few Snapchats,” Charles said at the time.