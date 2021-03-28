Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sometimes, after a grueling ordeal, the only way to lift your spirits is with some good ol’ fashioned celebrity baby news. But enough about watching 2019’s Cats: Jason Derulo is having a child! Both the singer and his girlfriend Jena Frumes took to Instagram Sunday to announce that they’re expecting with a peaceful beach pregnancy photoshoot. “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” Derulo wrote under a video of the pair walking in the sand. Wrote Frumes, “Mom & Dad.”

According to People, Derulo and Frumes “began dating shortly before the coronavirus pandemic” after meeting at the gym, which is exactly what we want to hear about relationships that got pushed into hyperdrive by the quarantine. The pair didn’t reveal when, exactly, they expect their new addition to make their debut, but as Derulo writes in the sand in his video, Baby Derulo should be “coming soon.”