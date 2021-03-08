Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ted Lasso continued to rope in the hardware at March 7’s Critics’ Choice Awards, including a Best Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for Jason Sudeikis. Clad in a fresh hoodie following his stoned Golden Globe win last week, Sudeikis went through a more typical speech this time — even thanking his ex, Olivia Wilde. “I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show,” Sudeikis said in his virtual acceptance speech. “She was like, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

Sudeikis and Wilde split at the beginning of 2020, People reported last November, after dating since 2011 and becoming engaged in 2013. They now co-parent their two children, while Wilde has recently begun dating Harry Styles, who also stars in her next movie, Don’t Worry Darling. “It’s been a whack-ass year,” Sudeikis continued at the CCAs, “and this thing has been a wonderful vessel to hear people’s stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding.” Ted Lasso, on Apple TV+, also won Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. Wilde later congratulated Sudeikis and his team on the wins. “So happy for you guys,” she tweeted. “I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌”

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021