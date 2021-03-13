Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Didn’t Break Up, They Just Had a Bad Friday

Photo: Getty Images

J-Rod (A-Lo?) lives! On Friday, March 12, news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were breaking off their two-year engagement and ending their relationship. It turns out they’re still together, and they were actually just having kind of a bad day. The couple told TMZ, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.” TMZ was also told that “what they’re working through has nothing to do with a third party,” referring to rumors that Rodriguez had been canoodling with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. When asked why reports came out that they had split up on Friday, sources close to the couple told TMZ that “things were ‘bad’ on Friday.” Who among us hasn’t had a fight with our partner that led to multiple national outlets reporting on our breakup but really we were just having kind of a rough spell, am I right? That being said, J.Lo should probably put some parental controls on A-Rod’s cable box to block Bravo from now on. Just to be safe.