Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Split, Ending Two-Year Engagement

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

J.Lo and A-Rod are over before they had the chance to make J-Rod official. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their relationship, according to Page Six. The glamorous couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were photographed living and loving in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest flick, Shotgun Wedding, just last month. Sources in their home base, Miami, however, told Page Six they’re broken up. “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source close to A-Rod said. The couple got engaged in 2019 and quickly began world domination, flipping property in Miami and Manhattan together. Last summer, they unsuccessfully attempted to buy the New York Mets, which, in retrospect, would’ve been a mess to dole out in the divorce proceedings. In a February interview with Allure, the singer revealed she and Rodriguez “did therapy” in quarantine. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she said. In spite of the counseling, the breakup comes amid new cheating rumors.

In February, sources close to A-Rod told Page Six Rodriguez had been FaceTiming with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. That month, LeCroy exclusively told Page Six she and A-Rod have “never met up,” “never been physical … never had any kind of anything,” but they had “spoken on the phone.” In the new report, a source claims Lopez is “embarrassed” by the scandal. Neither LeCroy, Rodriguez, nor Lopez has commented on the breakup reports. If Becky With the Good Hair really took Jenny From the Block’s man, well, we’ll just be here waiting for her Lemonade.