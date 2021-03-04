Let Tracy Morgan DJ Everywhere He Goes Forever

It’s finally Coming 2 America week, one of the few things we’ve had to look forward to at this moment in Earth’s history, with the long-awaited sequel debuting this Friday, March 5. And this boon brings with it this week’s episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, which turned into a rich discussion of the importance of Black representation onscreen, mental health, fame, and being in love with Drew Barrymore. Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha, who play Prince Akeem’s son, Lavelle, and his love interest, Mirembe, respectively, are very clearly living the dream in a way that makes you realize dreams are still a thing! And while it’s probably impossible to choose which of the film’s comedic greats was most exciting to work with, there’s no question who was perhaps the most unforgettable: Tracy Morgan’s boom box.

Fowler talked about how developing a close relationship with Morgan was one of his favorite experiences on the film, but in a reveal that may surprise no one at all, working with Morgan is indeed an experience. Fowler recalled, “Tracy would bring that big-ass boombox to set and, you know, rock out to music that only he wanted to listen to.” Mbatha added, “Which he had a problem with sometimes!” They explained that Morgan is one of those people who just can’t let a song play all the way through. “He’d play a dope Wu Tang song, and he’d cut it off in the beginning,” Fowler said. “I’m like, ‘What are you doing, man?’” But honestly, if Morgan ever decides to start a second career as the Very Frustrating DJ of Every Place He’s At, we’d be here for it.

