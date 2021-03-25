Arrested Development Cast and Celebrity Admirers Mourn Jessica Walter

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We’re indefinitely drinking vodka rocks for breakfast in her honor: Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning star of Arrested Development and Archer, died on March 24 at the age of 80. In the aftermath of her passing, several of Walter’s co-stars have posted remembrances on social media about her talent and joie de vivre, as well as plenty of other celebrity fans who are presumably just as obsessed with all of her iconic GIFs as we are. “She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest in peace Mama Bluth,” AD co-star Tony Hale wrote. “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter, an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent,” added fellow AD actor David Cross. “I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.” Read on for more tributes to this legend.

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021

This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Sm0tqvE4Os — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 25, 2021

OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 25, 2021

Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well 💛 https://t.co/40d22s6pA1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0fsXh6CwbS — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 25, 2021