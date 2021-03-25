We’re indefinitely drinking vodka rocks for breakfast in her honor: Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning star of Arrested Development and Archer, died on March 24 at the age of 80. In the aftermath of her passing, several of Walter’s co-stars have posted remembrances on social media about her talent and joie de vivre, as well as plenty of other celebrity fans who are presumably just as obsessed with all of her iconic GIFs as we are. “She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest in peace Mama Bluth,” AD co-star Tony Hale wrote. “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter, an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent,” added fellow AD actor David Cross. “I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.” Read on for more tributes to this legend.
Arrested Development Cast and Celebrity Admirers Mourn Jessica Walter
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images