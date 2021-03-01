Jodie Foster and her wife Alexandra Hedison Zooming in to the 78th Annual Golden Globes in luxury pajamas is the sort of stylish and funny lesbian power move you simply love to see. Foster then winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for a movie that allegedly exists called The Mauritanian and thanking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in her acceptance speech was just the perfect finishing touch on this awards show high point. Foster issued her thank-yous in the following order: “I love my wife, thank you, Alex, and Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers! And, you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press, right? This is awesome!” [Ziggy is their perfect little lamb of a dog, by the way.]

Foster thanked Rodgers to fulfill a promise, it turns out. In February, Rodgers was named the 2020 NFL MVP (for the third time), and in his acceptance speech, he thanked Jodie Foster. Later that month on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asked Foster if she knew Rodgers, and she said, “No,” but clarified, “he just knows I’m his biggest fan.” Foster has been a dedicated cheesehead for years. Kimmel then asked, “If you win the Golden Globe, will you name him in your speech?” Foster answered, “Absolutely.”

Foster might be more than just Rodgers’s biggest fan, though. His fiancée Shailene Woodley was Foster’s co-star in The Mauritanian. When Kimmel asked if this connection was “a total coincidence,” Foster said, “I don’t know if that’s a coincidence, but yes, and she’s fantastic. We spent a lot of time on The Mauritanian together in a little tent with little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate. Things like that.” Not a coincidence, you say? This begs the question: Did Jodie Foster set Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers up?