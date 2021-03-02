Taylor Swift Fans Are Not Here for John Mayer’s TikTok Presence

John Mayer. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Dear John, maybe stick to Instagram? Taylor Swift’s feisty fanbase has flooded John Mayer’s comments on his first two TikToks with the lyrics to a 2010 ballad from her album Speak Now, which they believe is about their rumored relationship. The 43-year-old posted his first TikTok yesterday — a video where he doesn’t know how to flip the camera — and, unfortunately for him, it seems to have ended up on the “For You” page of Swifites worldwide. “You’re not safe here, John,” the top comment currently reads. A few hours later, he posted another video of himself nodding along to silence with the caption “POV: You’re berating me, and I’m hearing you out.” The Swifties didn’t wake up for amicable understanding, though. “Hello mr old man victim complex,” one comment with over 11K likes reads. Most of the comments are different lyrics from “Dear John,” like “Don’t you think 19’s too young to be played by your dark twisted games?” and “She lived in your chess game, but you changed the rules everyday.” Others were just plain ol’ reads. “POV: a man before he gaslights you,” one Swiftie doesn’t hold back.

Swift and Mayer have never confirmed their relationship, which was rumored to have spanned 2009 and 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32. (Fans in the comments are eager to point out that she still isn’t as old as he was when they allegedly dated, having just turned 31 in December.) While Swift lets her music do the talking, another one of John Mayer’s many famous exes, Jessica Simpson, described him as “toxic” in her memoir, Open Book, last year. Taylor Swift’s fans keep her exes in check for her, and if this is how the Swifties act unprovoked, John Mayer should be very afraid of the “Dear John” re-release.