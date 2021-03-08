John Oliver Wants Elmo’s Mom to Drop the Hair-Care Routine

New beauty influencer dropped. On last night’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host introduced a segment about America’s failed unemployment system with a Sesame Street clip that aims to explain parental unemployment to young children. It’s a sign of how dire unemployment is during the coronavirus pandemic, but Oliver’s main takeaway is that Elmo’s mom is a beauty goddess deserving of worship and admiration. “Quick shout-out to Elmo’s mom there. She’s going through some shit, but she still managed to get her hair up in two-strand twists before she went to bed the night before. She’s taking care of herself, and protecting those edges,” Oliver says, admiring the MILF’s (the M stands for Muppet) luscious, purple, probably yarn-based hair. “Drop the routine, mate! Post a shelfie on the ’gram. What are your holy-grail products? Pattern Beauty? SheaMoisture? Or are you still rocking it old school with a bottle of Pink oil and a jar of jam? I see you, Elmo’s mom.” Is Oliver just being an ally on International Women’s Day, or does he have the hots for Elmo’s mom? Either way, we’re dying to know two things: Which Last Week Tonight writer wrote this bit, and what are the products Elmo’s mom can’t live without?

