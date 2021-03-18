Justice Demands Justice Over Justin Bieber’s JUSTICE Album Cover

Justin Bieber and Justice. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

When Justin Bieber announced his sixth album JUSTICE three weeks ago, we at Vulture asked, “Who will bring Justin Bieber’s album announcement to justice?” Now, we have our answer, in the form of a cease-and-desist letter from the electronic duo Justice. The French dance group claims Bieber’s album logo, which features a cross as the T in the word justice, is “illegal,” according to Rolling Stone, given that Justice trademarked the cross in the word justice in both France and the European Union. “You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark,” the group told Bieber in a letter, adding that his use of the logo was “likely to deceive and confuse consumers.” Bieber’s JUSTICE merchandise line also heavily features a cross alongside the title of the album.

Rolling Stone reported that Justice also included an email from Bieber’s team to Justice’s, sent April 29, 2020, about the logo. “We’re trying to track down the designer who did the below logo for Justice. Was hoping you could help point me in the right direction,” Bieber’s team wrote. The designer replied, but then “the trail went cold,” one of Justice’s managers told the magazine. The cease-and-desist letter claimed, “Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album. This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement.”

Justice’s managers told Rolling Stone that Bieber’s team rejected the letter and claimed the JUSTICE album and merch wasn’t infringement. The cease-and-desist, meanwhile, threatened “immediate legal action and damages including, but not limited to, punitive and injustice relief.”