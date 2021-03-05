The Biebs is back and he’s on the run. A few days after his 27th birthday, Justin Bieber has given the world the gift of music, releasing a new track “Hold On” and accompanying music video from his forthcoming album Justice at midnight on Friday, March 5, and, boy, is it a doozy. The music video features Bieber and a fictional significant other, played by Tigertail actress Christine Ko, as she wrestles with a cancer diagnosis and he faces mounting medical expenses. Bieber spends the the first half of the video hugging an ailing Ko, rifling through hospital bills, before he takes matters in his own hands and sticks up a little old lady at a bank. A high speed chase emerges with Bieber on a motorcycle pursued by the police as he races to hug his hospital-ridden wife. While the madness ensues, the song’s refrain repeats, “Take my hand and hold on / Tell me everything that you need to say / ’Cause I know how it feels to be someone /Feels to be someone who loses their way.” Sung like a man who knows what he’s talking about. Check out Bieber’s high speed chase, mea culpa, and most recent emotionally charged music video for “Hold On” below.