If you’re still looking for justice on Justin Bieber’s Justice, well, you won’t find much more on the deluxe version the singer dropped on March 26. The “triple chucks deluxe” version, named for the shoes, adds six more songs to the album — all of which pretty much seem to be about Bieber’s wife, Hailey, with no more Martin Luther King Jr. speeches thrown in between. The deluxe album is also packed with features, including Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Quavo, and Tori Kelly — along with Jaden Smith, over a decade after the pair first worked together on “Never Say Never.” But the biggest attraction still may be Bieber delivering the line “every kiss is whoa.” Needless to say, required listening.