Justin Bieber won’t just be bringing himself to JUSTICE in eight days. The singer revealed the album’s tracklist on social media today, including a number of high-profile collaborations. Bieber links up with pop crooner Khalid on “As I Am,” Juice WRLD associate the Kid Laroi on “Unstable,” and R&B singer-songwriters Daniel Caesar and Giveon on “Peaches” (👀). The album also appears to feature a collaboration with Afro-fusion rapper Burna Boy on “Loved By You,” though that’s less clear in Bieber’s photo. JUSTICE already includes singles “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” with benny blanco, “Anyone,” and “Hold On.” The rest of the tracklist includes presumed wife-guy proclamations of love “Die for You,” “Deserve You,” and “Love You Diff[erent?],” plus titles like “2 Much” and “Off My Face.” We’ll learn whether the album itself is 2 much on March 19.
Justin Bieber Reveals JUSTICE Collabs, Including Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Kid Laroi
Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp