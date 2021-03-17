Sink Your Teeth Into Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Peaches’ in NPR Tiny Desk Debut

Justin Bieber kept things low-key during his NPR Tiny Desk (Home) set, donning an oversize T-shirt and surrounding himself and his band with many, many rugs. The set marked the low-key debut of a track off Bieber’s new album, JUSTICE, out March 19. Bieber performed his groovy love song “Peaches” for the first time — only minus two key collaborators, R&B singer-songwriters Daniel Caesar and Giveon. “I get my peaches out in Georgia, oooh yeah, shit,” Bieber sings. “I get my weed from California, that’s that shit.” States: He knows them! (And yes, there is a reference to Canada, too: “I took my chick up to the north, yeah, badass bitch.”) Bieber also performed already-released JUSTICE tracks “Holy” (sans Chance the Rapper), “Hold On,” and “Anyone.”

Related