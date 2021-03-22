From a chilled-out Tiny Desk to a cease-and-desist to a stacked new single to a controversy over Martin Luther King Jr. features, Justin Bieber’s Justice rollout has continued apace over the past few days. The next logical stop, of course, is Good Morning America, where Bieber and his live band performed the single “Hold On” on March 22. “‘Hold On’ is a message that we all need after a very tough year. It’s about not giving up hope, no matter the odds,” Bieber said ahead of the set, still pretending he didn’t make an entire album of (great!) songs about his wife, Hailey. Still, Bieber rocked the distanced GMA stage, jumping around and playing off his band’s energy. Hold on till Wednesday, March 24, when he returns for another new performance.
Justin Bieber Still Trying to Make Justice (the Idea) Happen on GMA
Photo: ABC